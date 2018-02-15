Spain

Alleged murderer arrested in Marbella ‘had previous gender violence complaints’ against him

By Thursday, 15 February 2018 08:53 0
MURDER VICTIM: Maria Adela Fortes Molina MURDER VICTIM: Maria Adela Fortes Molina Facebook

THE man arrested on the Costa del Sol for the alleged stabbing to death of his partner with more than 30 knife wounds had a history of gender violence it is claimed.

Sources close to the investigation claim that there have been seven complaints against him by two previous partners.

When officers found the body Maria Adela Fortes Molina, aged 44, she had been stabbed around thirty times with a knife.

After the alleged murder, the man fled the scene in La Viñuela but was quickly traced to Marbella where he was detained by Local Police.

It is believed the couple had only recently met through social networks after Maria became widowed four years ago.

And, just two months ago, she lost a 17-year-old son to multiple sclerosis.

The town hall in La Viñuela has announced two days of official mourning and convened a rally to observe a minute of silence as a protest against male violence.

• Gender violence helpline – call 900 200 999 or 016

RELATED: ‘Blood-covered’ man arrested on Costa del Sol after stabbing partner 30 times to death

Tags
« MISSING: Police issue ‘very urgent’ appeal for Costa Blanca boy Ryanair launches 29 new WINTER flight routes in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels