Alleged murderer arrested in Marbella ‘had previous gender violence complaints’ against him

THE man arrested on the Costa del Sol for the alleged stabbing to death of his partner with more than 30 knife wounds had a history of gender violence it is claimed.

Sources close to the investigation claim that there have been seven complaints against him by two previous partners.

When officers found the body Maria Adela Fortes Molina, aged 44, she had been stabbed around thirty times with a knife.

After the alleged murder, the man fled the scene in La Viñuela but was quickly traced to Marbella where he was detained by Local Police.

It is believed the couple had only recently met through social networks after Maria became widowed four years ago.

And, just two months ago, she lost a 17-year-old son to multiple sclerosis.

The town hall in La Viñuela has announced two days of official mourning and convened a rally to observe a minute of silence as a protest against male violence.

• Gender violence helpline – call 900 200 999 or 016

RELATED: ‘Blood-covered’ man arrested on Costa del Sol after stabbing partner 30 times to death