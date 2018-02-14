WATCH: Firefighters battle massive industrial estate blaze in southern Spain

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze which has injured two people, and affected four warehouses in southern Spain.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, one of the buildings affected deals with plastic materials but “for the moment, there is no risk to the general public.”

Emergency services are however monitoring the situation, in case the evacuation of nearby Caniles, in Granada, is necessary.

Neither of the two injured needed to be transferred to hospital, but they were both treated on site for minor burns.