Explosion blows out front of property and leaves four injured in Spain

GAS BLAST: The front of the property in Villasana de Mena is blown out

A SUSPECTED gas explosion has blown out the front of a two-storey property and left four people injured in Spain this morning.

A floor collapsed sending a middle-aged woman plunging four metres to the floor below and she also suffered burns.

Windows from the building were sent hurtling 30 metres into the air.

Three workers who were carrying out repairs at the flat were also injured suffering cuts and burns to their hands

The explosion happened in the town of Villasana de Mena in the province of Burgos.