Spectacular snow wall in Spain goes viral

A HUGE seven-metre high wall of snow being cleared by workers in the north of Spain has gone viral on the internet with thousands of views.
The extraordinary video was shot at San Isidro in the Asturias and the workers and machinery are dwarfed mountains of snow ahead of them.
The region was particularly badly affected by the last snowfall but most roads are now open again.
? Avanzan los trabajos de apertura del Puerto de San Isidro por la vertiente asturiana. Y es que con estas espectaculares acumulaciones la tarea se hace larga y difícil. ¡Ánimo! ????❄️#eisanisidro #leonesp #nopierdaselnorte #nievecantabrica #nieve #snow #powder pic.twitter.com/92tIwqrd4y— Estación San Isidro (@eisanisidro) February 10, 2018
