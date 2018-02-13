Spain

Teacher in Spain 'sexually harassed' girl and called her more than 3,000 times in a year

By Tuesday, 13 February 2018 16:23 0
RAID: Police search the man&#039;s house and (inset) arrest him RAID: Police search the man's house and (inset) arrest him Guardia Civil

POLICE have arrested a school teacher in southern Spain for allegedly sexually harassing a student over the course of three years.

The alleged abuse started when the girl was just 12-years-old but kept it secret from her parents until now.

After investigations, the Guardia Civil arrested a man in Malaga who has been detained in custody.

When they raided his house they found digital storage devices that included information related to the investigation.

The telephone records of the girl show that the teacher called her more than 3,000 times in one year.

It is also claimed he sent her love letters and controlled what she did away from school.

Police are also investigating to see if any other students were harassed by the teacher.

Tags
« Five injured, including two children, after car overturns on Costa del Sol Man crowdfunds €480 fine for putting his face on image of Jesus »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels