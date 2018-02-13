Spain

OAP in intensive care after being hit by huge advertising sign

By Tuesday, 13 February 2018 12:12 0
ADVERTISING: Emergency services with the six-metre-long sign ADVERTISING: Emergency services with the six-metre-long sign Twitter / @EmergenciasSev

AN elderly woman, who was hit by a six-metre-long advertising sign in Spain, has suffered serious head injuries.

The 79-year-old lady was struck by the massive signage that had broken away from its fixings in Avenida de Republica Argentina in Sevilla, Andalucia.

Firefighters, Local Police and paramedics found the woman in a semi-conscious state on the ground with a severe head injury.

She was transferred to the traumatology unit at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital where she is described to be in a very serious condition.

Police have opened an investigation to discover why the sign, which took several people to move, became detached from its support.

Tags
« VIDEO: Controversy as carnival kids in Spain dress as baton-wielding riot police WATCH: Antonio Banderas’ Picasso TV series to premiere in April »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.