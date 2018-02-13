OAP in intensive care after being hit by huge advertising sign

AN elderly woman, who was hit by a six-metre-long advertising sign in Spain, has suffered serious head injuries.

The 79-year-old lady was struck by the massive signage that had broken away from its fixings in Avenida de Republica Argentina in Sevilla, Andalucia.

Firefighters, Local Police and paramedics found the woman in a semi-conscious state on the ground with a severe head injury.

She was transferred to the traumatology unit at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital where she is described to be in a very serious condition.

Police have opened an investigation to discover why the sign, which took several people to move, became detached from its support.