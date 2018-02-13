Spain

Airport taxi driver arrested after €2,000 theft from tourists in Spain

Tuesday, 13 February 2018
TAXI: Driver arrested for €2,000 theft from passengers at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport

A TAXI driver has been arrested by police after the alleged theft of €2,000 from passengers arriving in Spain.

It is claimed he took a vanity case from a luggage trolley at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport while tourists from Paris were distracted loading luggage into another taxi at the  arrivals area.

National Police officers arrested the 33-year-old man in Malaga.

The tourists’ documents were recovered but only €500 in cash.

