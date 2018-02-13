Airport taxi driver arrested after €2,000 theft from tourists in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A TAXI driver has been arrested by police after the alleged theft of €2,000 from passengers arriving in Spain.
It is claimed he took a vanity case from a luggage trolley at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport while tourists from Paris were distracted loading luggage into another taxi at the arrivals area.
National Police officers arrested the 33-year-old man in Malaga.
The tourists’ documents were recovered but only €500 in cash.
