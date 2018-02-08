Wanted man arrested in Spain after 11-years on the run for £4m fraud in UK

A MAN charged with a £4 million corporate fraud case in the UK is due to appear in court in Kent after being arrested in Spain.

Jean Paul Dalton, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to defraud various companies and two counts of conspiring to cheat the public revenue following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

He is accused of acting with others to fraudulently obtain credit for goods and fuel, and of obtaining VAT repayments in the names of companies that were not trading.

The alleged offences were carried out between January 2003 and December 2008, and Dalton has been wanted since failing to answer bail following his initial arrest in March 2007.



In January Kent police officers travelled to Madrid to facilitate Mr Dalton’s return to the UK, having been detained under a European Arrest Warrant several weeks earlier.



Dalton has been remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea when he appears at Maidstone Crown Court on February 22.