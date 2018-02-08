Spain

Wanted man arrested in Spain after 11-years on the run for £4m fraud in UK

By Thursday, 08 February 2018 18:54 0
ELEVEN YEARS ON RUN: From police in the UK ELEVEN YEARS ON RUN: From police in the UK Shutterstock

A MAN charged with a £4 million corporate fraud case in the UK is due to appear in court in Kent after being arrested in Spain.

Jean Paul Dalton, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to defraud various companies and two counts of conspiring to cheat the public revenue following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

He is accused of acting with others to fraudulently obtain credit for goods and fuel, and of obtaining VAT repayments in the names of companies that were not trading.

The alleged offences were carried out between January 2003 and December 2008, and Dalton has been wanted since failing to answer bail following his initial arrest in March 2007.

In January Kent police officers travelled to Madrid to facilitate Mr Dalton’s return to the UK, having been detained under a European Arrest Warrant several weeks earlier.

Dalton has been remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea when he appears at Maidstone Crown Court on February 22.

Tags
« OAP dies after drinking cup of detergent thinking it was coffee Four arrested in operation against Melilla sex trafficking network »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain