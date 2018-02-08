UP IN FLAMES: Nature reserve in Spain deliberately torched

HOTSPOT: The controlled burn in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve

A FIRE in a nature reserve was deliberately started in Andalucia today (Thursday).

The wildfire was intentionally set by the Equipo Regional de Quemas Prescritas de Andalucia (ERQUA) in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve.

And it was the first time the team have used the controlled burning process for the regeneration of the ecosystems in a protected area.

The technique is usually carried out during cooler winter months and can also help reduce the risk of more serious, hotter fires during the summer months.