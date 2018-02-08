Spain

UP IN FLAMES: Nature reserve in Spain deliberately torched

By Thursday, 08 February 2018 16:54 1 comment
HOTSPOT: The controlled burn in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve HOTSPOT: The controlled burn in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve Twitter / @plan_infoca

A FIRE in a nature reserve was deliberately started in Andalucia today (Thursday).

The wildfire was intentionally set by the Equipo Regional de Quemas Prescritas de Andalucia (ERQUA) in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve.

And it was the first time the team have used the controlled burning process for the regeneration of the ecosystems in a protected area.

The technique is usually carried out during cooler winter months and can also help reduce the risk of more serious, hotter fires during the summer months.

Tags
« THIGH’S THE LIMIT: Painting covered in Spanish church for being ‘too sexy’ OAP dies after drinking cup of detergent thinking it was coffee »

Comments (1)

  1. Alan Bowman

If it is deliberately lit, then it isn't a wildfire!

 
  1. #10545
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain