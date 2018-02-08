Spain

Snappy reaction to crocodile sale by police in Spain

Thursday, 08 February 2018
POLICE in Spain have shown they have teeth to respond to alleged cases of the import, export, trade, possession or circulation of endangered species.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation after they spotted an advertisement for a crocodile on a well-known internet portal.

Agents from the Seprona nature protection branch of the force have located and interviewed a man in Tarragona who placed the advert for a stuffed crocodile.

The import, export, trade, possession or circulation of endangered species is strictly controlled.

But the owner was unable to offer proof of the legal origin of the animal and he could now face a big fine or imprisonment.

