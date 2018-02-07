Spain

On yer bike! Cycle production up in Spain

By Wednesday, 07 February 2018 16:45 0
CYCLING IN SPAIN: 20% of the population list the bicycle as their mode of transport

TOTAL cycle production in Spain, including electric bikes, was up in 2017.

According to the latest government data release almost 360,000 units were manufactured, with a value of around €100.5 million.

BH and Orbea are Spain’s major manufacturers.

Around 20% of the Spanish population list the bicycle as their mode of transport, though some Spanish cities as Valencia, Vitoria and Zaragoza well exceed that with 45%.

