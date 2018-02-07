On yer bike! Cycle production up in Spain

CYCLING IN SPAIN: 20% of the population list the bicycle as their mode of transport

TOTAL cycle production in Spain, including electric bikes, was up in 2017.

According to the latest government data release almost 360,000 units were manufactured, with a value of around €100.5 million.

BH and Orbea are Spain’s major manufacturers.

Around 20% of the Spanish population list the bicycle as their mode of transport, though some Spanish cities as Valencia, Vitoria and Zaragoza well exceed that with 45%.