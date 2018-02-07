On yer bike! Cycle production up in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
TOTAL cycle production in Spain, including electric bikes, was up in 2017.
According to the latest government data release almost 360,000 units were manufactured, with a value of around €100.5 million.
BH and Orbea are Spain’s major manufacturers.
Around 20% of the Spanish population list the bicycle as their mode of transport, though some Spanish cities as Valencia, Vitoria and Zaragoza well exceed that with 45%.
