Spain

Barcelona police issue alert after truck theft near city

By Wednesday, 07 February 2018 12:42 0
LAS RAMBLAS: Police at the scene of last year&#039;s attack in Barcelona LAS RAMBLAS: Police at the scene of last year's attack in Barcelona Shutterstock

POLICE in Barcelona have asked the public to exercise ‘extreme caution these next days’ following the theft of a truck from near the city.

Large crowds of people are expected on the streets of Catalan city this weekend for the annual carnival.

The Mossos d'Esquadra police force issued the warning after a 3.5 tonne vehicle was stolen from an industrial warehouse in Castellbisbal, to the west of Barcelona, sometime between Sunday and Monday.

The Catalan police have asked that the information is 'disseminated as soon as possible’.

Last year the city was the scene of the horrific van attack when pedestrians were mown down and killed on the busy La Rambla shopping street.

Spain is currently at level 4 for anti-terrorist alerts – the highest level being 5.

Tags
« WATCH: Police raids following Hells Angels baseball bat murder of rival group member in Barcelona, Spain Woman trapped in potato-picking machine dies »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain