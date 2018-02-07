Earthquake shakes southern Spain

AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale shook Andalucia in southern Spain last night (Tuesday) according to the country’s National Geographic Institute.

The quake was recorded at 9.22pm and the epicentre was at a depth of just 2km.

There are no reports of any material damage or injuries according to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre.

If you felt the quake the geographic institute is asking for people to make a report via their website.

Yesterday morning (Tuesday) a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arboleas in Almeria province to the east.

And there has been a spate of other seismic incidents recently including southern Spain rocked by NINE earthquakes in 24 HOURS.