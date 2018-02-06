WATCH: Fizz goes out of man’s champagne celebration in Ibiza

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
ONLOOKERS watched in horror as a man dropped a huge bottle of champagne, worth up to €35,000 on the floor of a club on the Spanish holiday party island of Ibiza.
A video of his embarrassing moment has now gone viral on social media with more the 2million views on YouTube.
The 14-second clip shows the man, smartly dressed in a suit, struggling to open the bottle before it slips from his hands and smashes on the floor showering everyone in fizz.
A magnum of champagne can cost up to €35,000 in high-end clubs on the island.
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)