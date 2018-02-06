Spain

Asylum requests double in Spain in 2017

By Tuesday, 06 February 2018 10:28 0
ASYLUM REQUESTS: The amount of applications for asylum in Spain doubled in 2017 ASYLUM REQUESTS: The amount of applications for asylum in Spain doubled in 2017 Shutterstock

THE number of applications made by refugees for asylum status in Spain was around 31,700 last year, almost twice as much as 2016 levels.

An average of around 2,700 people per month applied for the status nationally. Spain was an outlier in European trends where the number of asylum requests made fell in 2017.

Almost 707,000 people applied for asylum status in the EU, around 43 per cent less than the number of requests made in 2016, according to figures.

Maria Jesus Vega, the United Nations’ Refugee spokesperson in Spain, said countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Greece continued to see higher numbers of applications than Spain. 

“Spain is one of the few countries in the context of the European Union which experienced a substantial increase in the number of asylum applications in 2017.

“However in other countries figures range from fifty thousand to two hundred thousand requests,” she told Spanish media.

Venezuelans made up the largest group in terms of requests for asylum in Spain at around 10,600 applications.

Syrians, Colombians, Ukrainians and Algerians followed with applications numbering around 4,300, 2,500, 2,300 and 1,200 respectively.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Madrid estimates 2018 will see similar trends in the number of requests made.

Vega said the fall in the number of applicants did not mean that the problems causing refugees to flee their home countries had being resolved.

“A much greater effort must be made to support integration that goes beyond exclusively providing shelter. The reality is that the number of persecuted people fleeing conflict continues to grow every day,” she said.

Tags
« Father and son die in car crash trying to avoid hitting sheep in road in Spain WATCH: Fizz goes out of man’s champagne celebration in Ibiza »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain