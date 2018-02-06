Father and son die in car crash trying to avoid hitting sheep in road in Spain

A FATHER and son died and a woman has been left seriously injured after they lost control of their car when trying to avoid hitting a sheep in the middle of a major road in southern Spain.

Initial investigations by the Guardia Civil suggest the accident on the A-4 at km 397 happened when the family’s car, travelling in the direction of Madrid, careered onto the other side of the road after trying to avoid running over the sheep.

The driver of the vehicle they stuck, coming from the opposite direction, was also injured.

The two men who died, both named Pedro Jurado, were aged 59 and 32 and from Montoro.

The deceased’s wife and mother, who was in the back seat, is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Cordoba.

Officials at the town hall in Montoro have declared three days of mourning and flags are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.

The sheep also died in the accident.