Missing Alzheimer's woman found dead

A 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who had been missing since last Saturday been found at the foot of a cliff in Spain today (Monday).
The Guardia Civil confirmed that a body has been found 'in an area difficult to access' in Salobreña (Granada).
The Local Police of Salobreña and the firefighters from Motril had also been involved in the search.
