Spain

Missing Alzheimer's woman found dead

By Monday, 05 February 2018 22:44 0
Missing Alzheimer&#039;s woman found dead

A 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who had been missing since last Saturday been found at the foot of a cliff in Spain today (Monday).

The Guardia Civil confirmed that a body has been found 'in an area difficult to access' in Salobreña (Granada).

The Local Police of Salobreña and the firefighters from Motril had also been involved in the search.

