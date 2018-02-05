IN PICTURES: Traffic freezes as Spain is covered in snow

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
WEATHER WARNINGS are still in place across most of Spain as more than 300 roads have been affected by the recent bad weather.
The AP-6 has been closed from kilometre 60 to 110 heading to Madrid due to ice, while a lorry has tipped over on the A-1 forcing its closure.
Parts of Alicante are also experiencing slow traffic, especially on the A-79 and A-31.
The bad weather is expected to continue until at least Wednesday, with more snow in northern and central Spain and Cataluña as well as parts of Andalucia.
A full list of the roads affected can be found here.
Even the football has been affected by the drop in temperatures.
Granada
Asturias
Burgos
Castilla y Leon
Castilla-La Mancha
Ronda
Teruel
Valencia
Valencia
