Spain

Mother and 4-month-old baby die in multiple vehicle pileup as snow grips Spain

By Monday, 05 February 2018 11:54 0
WINTER CRASH: Two died and seven were injured in the multi-vehicle pileup WINTER CRASH: Two died and seven were injured in the multi-vehicle pileup Twitter / @DPZaragoza

A WOMAN and her young baby have died and seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in difficult winter driving conditions on a motorway in Spain.

The accident happened on the A-23 in northeastern Spain's Aragon region when two heavy goods vehicles and at least five cars travelling in the direction Zaragoza were involved in a chain of collisions.

The two deceased were travelling in an SUV that hit one of the lorries, according to the Diputación de Zaragoza.

Some of the injured had to be cut free by firefighters before being transferred to hospital.

Tags
« Spain handed ultimatum by Brussels on emissions IN PICTURES: Traffic freezes as Spain is covered in snow »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.