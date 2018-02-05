Spain

Spain handed ultimatum by Brussels on emissions

By Joe Gerrard Monday, 05 February 2018 09:58 2 comments
WARNING: The European Commission has told nine countries to act on pollution WARNING: The European Commission has told nine countries to act on pollution

SPAIN is among nine EU countries that have been asked to present proposals on reducing emissions by the European Commission.

The commission has told the nine member states to come up with solutions on fine particle emissions or face being taken to the bloc’s Court of Justice.

Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Britain and Slovakia are also among member states that have been told to act on diesel and other emissions.

Environmental groups have also called on member states to take action on pollution and have said countries have violated EU pollution legislation since 2010, according to reports.

Dr Aitana Calvo, of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), said it was difficult to know how many people were affected by emissions.

“The products of diesel engines, both gases and particles, are carcinogenic. We know that they increase the risk of lung cancer and probably bladder cancer,” he told Spanish media.

The Spanish environmental group Ecologists in Action said legislation that really tackled pollution was needed.

“The legislation on carbon dioxide has been violated since 2010. Laws on particle emissions have also been broken since 2005,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Maria Garcia Rodriguez, the Spanish government’s Environment Secretary, told a meeting in Brussels the Spanish government were encouraging the use of vehicles powered by alternative sources of energy.

“The solution to the problem of air pollution affects many sectors and requires the participation of all authorities and society,” she said.

Tags
« Police in Spain investigate U2 Madrid concert ticket sellout Mother and 4-month-old baby die in multiple vehicle pileup as snow grips Spain »

Comments (2)

  1. Alan Bowman

The problem is not so much the diesels, per se, but the fact that because of speed reduction measures and congestion, so much time is spent idling so that when traffic does move great clouds of exhaust fumes are expelled.

 
  1. #10542
  1. Pepe

I have also read this -"Low-Emissions Vehicles Scarce in Spain'
To be honest when Spain is one of the highest priced electricity in Europe, solar power is not able to be used in houses connected to the main power grid, plus the limit in size of...

I have also read this -"Low-Emissions Vehicles Scarce in Spain'
To be honest when Spain is one of the highest priced electricity in Europe, solar power is not able to be used in houses connected to the main power grid, plus the limit in size of connection for each property for power supply is also limited then you will get this situation where pollution will rise and rise. zero or low emissioned cars are just not viable for Snr Jose Public.

Read More
  Comment was last edited about 2 weeks ago by Karl Smallman Karl Smallman
  1. #10540
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels