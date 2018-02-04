Police in Spain investigate U2 Madrid concert ticket sellout

U2 CONCERTS: The two Madrid gigs sold out very quickly

POLICE are investigating why tickets for U2 gigs in Madrid sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The tickets for the 16,000 capacity concert at the WiZink Center in Spain’s capital on September 20 were snapped up within minutes.

The Irish band then announced a second show on September 21 and that also sold out very quickly.

Spain’s Culture Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said he had asked the police to investigate.

“It is not normal that a few minutes after tickets go on sale.”

Authorities suspect the tickets were snapped up by automated scalping software robots.

The tickets will then be resold at prices above the face value.

Tickets for the U2 concerts in Madrid, which sold at between €35 euros and €195 are already being offered for resale for as much as €500.

A government commission was set up in Spain last year to investigate changes to Spanish laws to prevent the problem.