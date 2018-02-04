Spain

Thousands of police protest over wages in Spain

By Sunday, 04 February 2018 13:29 0
Some of the protestors Some of the protestors Twitter

THOUSANDS of National Police and Guardia Civil officers have turned up to a protest over police pay in Spain.

The march, which took place in Sevilla, saw off-duty officers from Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Murcia and more demanding that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy keep his promise to invest €1.5 billion into increasing wages over a three-year period.

According to a spokesperson it appears that “Zoido - the Interior Minister - and Hacienda” have “not reached an agreement” over how much money should be invested.

“Or maybe they don’t want to,” he added.

The spokesperson claims the government is now “only offering €600 million.”

“It is an insult and shows a lack of respect,” he said, adding the government “must make the final move.”

According to the group working towards better pay , Jusapol, there is "at least" an average of €600 difference between the Local and National Police, Guardia Civil, Mossos D'Esquadra, Ertzaintza and the Policía Foral de Navarra.

 

Tags
« BREAKING: Passenger train derails in northern Spain Teen dies while playing football in Spain »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.