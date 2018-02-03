Spain

BREAKING: Passenger train derails in northern Spain

Saturday, 03 February 2018 20:33
TUNNEL: A landslide caused the train to derail TUNNEL: A landslide caused the train to derail @BomberosBizkaia

A TRAIN has derailed in northern Spain due to a landslide in a tunnel this evening (Saturday).

The accident happened near Sestao in the province of Biscay in the Basque Country.

Despite the train leaving the track only the person reported slightly injured is the train guard.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene including fire brigade personnel from Ertzaintza and Vizcaya.

Another train has taken the passengers onto their destination in Bilbao.

