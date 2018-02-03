BREAKING: Passenger train derails in northern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A TRAIN has derailed in northern Spain due to a landslide in a tunnel this evening (Saturday).
The accident happened near Sestao in the province of Biscay in the Basque Country.
Despite the train leaving the track only the person reported slightly injured is the train guard.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene including fire brigade personnel from Ertzaintza and Vizcaya.
Another train has taken the passengers onto their destination in Bilbao.
