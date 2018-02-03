More weather alerts as cold front heads for Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AEMET has issued more weather alerts as a cold front is set to bring wind and snow throughout Spain.
Yellow alerts for snow have been issued from Rioja, Almeria, and northern Malaga tomorrow (Sunday).
Orange alerts for snow have been issued in Castilla-La Mancha Cataluña and Granada meanwhile further alerts for strong winds and coastal dangers have been issued in Almeria.
03/02 18:01 #AEMET #avisos nivel naranja por nevadas para mañana en Cataluña, Andalucía, Cast-La Mancha, C. Valenciana, Aragón, Asturias y Cantabria +infoCLICK EN LA IMAGEN o en https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/KJl8vE7bFu— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 3, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)