More weather alerts as cold front heads for Spain

By Saturday, 03 February 2018 19:53 0
AEMET has issued more weather alerts as a cold front is set to bring wind and snow throughout Spain.

Yellow alerts for snow have been issued from Rioja, Almeria, and northern Malaga tomorrow (Sunday).

Orange alerts for snow have been issued in Castilla-La Mancha Cataluña and Granada meanwhile further alerts for strong winds and coastal dangers have been issued in Almeria.

