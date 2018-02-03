Young woman dies in crash between car and lorry on AP-7 in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY services have confirmed that a 26-year-old woman has died in a road traffic accident this afternoon (Saturday).
Her 13-month-old son and her partner, 26, have been rushed to hospital.
The accident happened on the AP-7 at Torreblanca in the Castellon province.
Firefightes had to cut the occupants free from the wreckage of the overurned car but paramedics couldn't save the life of the woman.
The lorry driver was not injured.
The Autopista del Mediterráneo runs from French border all the way so the south of Spain in Algeciras.
