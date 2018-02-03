Spain

Second baby contracts salmonella in Spain after drinking 'contaminated' Lactalis milk

By Saturday, 03 February 2018 11:48 0
Second baby contracts salmonella in Spain after drinking &#039;contaminated&#039; Lactalis milk

A SECOND case of a baby contracting salmonella from drinking infected Lactalis milk in Spain has been confirmed by the Basque Health Board.

In a press statement, the board confirmed the infant was taken to the Basurto University Hospital in Bilbao but that it is in good health, and has since been discharged.

This is the second case in Spain since Lactallis announced up to 7,000 tonnes of their product could be contaminated.

Last month a baby that was drinking Damira - a company owned by Lactalis -  milk also contracted the disease.

Lactalis has taken many  baby  milk  products off the shelves as a precaution such as Puleva  Bebe,  Damira and Sanutri, but it is difficult to predict how much of the contaminated product is in stores.

 

Tags
« Car driver caught ‘watching 32-inch TV after downing amphetamines’ in Spain Asteroid whizzing past Earth visible from Spain TOMORROW night »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain