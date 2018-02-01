Spain

Two dead in ‘brutal’ head-on crash involving bus and lorry in north Spain

Thursday, 01 February 2018
FATAL CRASH: Both drivers died FATAL CRASH: Both drivers died Twitter / @LuisCalabor

DRIVERS of two vehicles have died in a serious road traffic accident in Spain’s Basque Country today.

The bus and lorry crashed, head-on, in Galdakao in the province of Vizcaya this morning.

No passengers were on the bus that was travelling on the N-240 at km55.

Both men, aged 41 and 31-years-old, were trapped in their cabs and had to be cut free by firefighters but both were certified dead at the scene.

