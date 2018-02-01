Spain

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

By Thursday, 01 February 2018 17:33 4 comments
PET PROTECTION: New laws come into effect in Spain PET PROTECTION: New laws come into effect in Spain Shutterstock

THE suffering of many animals should end with new protection laws that have come into effect in Spain from today (Thursday).

The amputation (docking) of tails, cutting of ears, removal of teeth and claws, and the sectioning the vocal chords have all been banned.

It will also be against the law to offer pets as prizes.

Ratification of the European Convention on the protection of pets was proposed in Spain 2007, two decades after Strasbourg approved the agreement in 1987.

The National Association for the Defence of Animals has celebrated that, "after ten years of waiting," Spain has finally ratified the agreement to protect pets.

But it warns that now the autonomous communities must check their legislation to ensure that it complies with the law and adapt it where necessary.

"The regional legislations are diverse," said the association’s spokesman, Alberto Díez.

Spain is now committed to promoting information programmes to promote the possession, breeding, training, trading and custody of pets.

The agreement also discourages the gifting of companion animals to children under 16 without the express consent of their parents.

It also regulates various aspects such as welfare and breeding of pets for commercial purposes and their use in advertising, shows, exhibitions or contests.

Surgical interventions without medical purposes are also prohibited for example the amputation (docking) of dog tails and any operation in which the animal may suffer pain must be performed under anaesthesia administered by a veterinarian.

The agreement also states that a pet can only be put down by a veterinarian or ‘’competent person’, except to end the suffering of the animal in cases of emergency when the assistance of a professional cannot be obtained quickly.

And it must be undertaken with the least possible physical and psychic suffering and with the application of a general anaesthesia followed by a procedure that causes death in a certain way.

Drowning or other forms of suffocation, the use of poisons or drugs and electrocution are prohibited.

Tags
« VOODOO PROSTITUTES: Brainwashed sex slaves rescued by police in Spain Two dead in ‘brutal’ head-on crash involving bus and lorry in north Spain »

Comments (4)

  1. jay

What about hanging galgos? Is that still going to be allowed? And what about breeding galgos and podencos and using them for commercial and contest purposes, which is basically what is done now?

 
  1. #10535
  1. felipe

...and lest hope they begin to control the industrial animal-farming industry as well !

 
  1. #10533
  1. jenny Rowlands

Hear hear Tony. All animals not just pets. I guess they won't include hunting dogs in that either.

 
  1. #10532
  1. Tony

Well that’s nice hear about pets! new protection laws that have come into effect in Spain from today (Thursday). How about sticking swords into animals and driving them to their deaths though exhaustion then cutting off their ears in the name of...

Well that’s nice hear about pets! new protection laws that have come into effect in Spain from today (Thursday). How about sticking swords into animals and driving them to their deaths though exhaustion then cutting off their ears in the name of sport/entertainment

Read More
 
  1. #10530
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain