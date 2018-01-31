Man dies in cheese factory accident in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A WORKER has died at a cheese factory after being trapped by a machine at chest height.
The industrial accident happened in the town of Totanes in Toledo.
The 112 Castilla La Mancha emergency control centre said that firemen recovered the body from the scene that was also attended by paramedics, an intensive care ambulance and the Guardia Civil.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)