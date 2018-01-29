One dead and one seriously injured in light aircraft crash in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A LIGHT aircraft has crashed in southern Spain leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.
The accident happened this afternoon near Villamartin the province of Cadiz according to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre.
More to follow...
