Spain

BE ‘APPY ON HOLS: Holidaymakers can now book sunbeds online at Spanish hotels

By Monday, 29 January 2018 10:51 0
RESERVED: Sunbeds at the SENTIDO Aequora Lanzarote RESERVED: Sunbeds at the SENTIDO Aequora Lanzarote Thomas Cook

HOLIDAYMAKERS heading to some Spanish resorts this summer will be able to reserve their sunbeds in advance thanks to a new service from Thomas Cook.

It could mean the end of the mad early-morning rush to reserve loungers in guests’ favourite spots.

UK managing director Chris Mottershead said, “We’re excited about Choose Your Favourite Sunbed, particularly for families that want to secure a number of beds together in a specific spot.”

The company will now reserve your sunbathing spot for £22 for the duration of your stay.

The scheme is being trialled in three hotels from the end of February and will be available in 30 hotels this summer.

A couple of Spanish resorts in the Canary Islands will be amongst the first offering the new service.

The Sunprime Atlantic View Suites & Spa in Playa Del Ingles on Gran Canaria and the SENTIDO Aequora Lanzarote will be taking part.

Only a proportion of a hotel’s sunbeds will be bookable to ensure there are still sunbeds for those who do not want to pay the premium.

Thomas Cook say that if you’re staying at a hotel where Choose Your Favourite Sunbed is available, and you’re eligible to use the service, they will send an email six days before you travel with instructions on how to book.

They tell guests to “simply follow the link in the email to see a map and pool plan of your hotel. It’ll show all the available sunbeds and their prices. Then all you have to do is decide where you’d like to be. Maybe you want a nice cool corner in the shade? Or perhaps you want to be close to the kids’ pool? The choice is yours.”

“Head off on your holiday knowing that when you arrive at your hotel, you’ll already have your chosen sunbed reserved; perfect for your needs. And what’s more? It’ll be yours for the duration of your holiday, meaning it’ll still be there when you come back from your lunch. So relax and enjoy!”

Tags
« WATCH: Botched Bilbao bin jump goes hilariously wrong JUICY ARRESTS: Police detain five for 4,000 kilo orange theft »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain