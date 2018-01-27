Unconscious ‘British’ woman found in roadside ditch in Spain dies

THE BODY of an unconscious woman has been found in a ditch at a roadside in southern Spain, but paramedics were unable to do anything to save her life.

Paramedics found the woman, who it is claimed was carrying a British passport, near kilometre 2 of the San Javier - Torreaguera road at Los Ramos in Murcia province at 00.40 this morning (Saturday).

Police investigators have not ruled out a possible connection with a burnt out vehicle which was found around a kilometre away.