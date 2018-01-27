British pair held in €1.7million drugs bust on luxury coach in Spain

TWO British men have been arrested by police in Spain for allegedly transporting 17 kilos of cocaine and 715 kilos of hashish.

It is claimed the drugs were hidden in secret compartments on the luxury coach that had British number plates.

The coach was stopped at a stopped on the AP-7 toll road by Guardia Civil officers from Puçol in the Valencia region.

The two men, aged 39 and 59, have been accused of drug trafficking.

An international arrest warrant has also been issued for the owner of the company that owns the bus.