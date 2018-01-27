Spain

British pensioner dies swimming off popular Spanish beach

AN 80-year-old British pensioner has lost his life after suffering a heart attack while swimming at a beach popular with holidaymakers in the Canary Islands.

The man was pulled from the sea at Playa Flamingo beach in the south of the island of Lanzarote.

Emergency services were called to the popular white-sand beach but couldn’t save his life.

The 112 Canarias emergency services coordinating centre confirmed that two ambulances were dispatched to the beach but the efforts of paramedics were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

