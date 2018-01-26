Spain

WET AND WILD: Spain braces for wind, rain and huge waves

SPAIN is set to be battered by strong winds and big swells this weekend.

Expatriate and tourist strongholds the Costa Blanca, Costa de Almeria, Costa Tropical and Costa del Sol will see orange alerts for dangerous waves in place on Sunday, with rain also forecast.

Force-7 gales and three to five-metre waves are forecast, with beachgoers advised to avoid bathing in the choppy conditions.

It comes as national weather office AEMET revealed a series of weather warnings affecting tens of provinces across the country.

Yellow or orange alerts will on Sunday be activated throughout the Mediterranean coast, including the provinces of Gerona, Lleida, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Albacete, Almeria, Granada, and Malaga.

The Canary Islands and northern Spanish coast are also expected to be pummelled by big waves, reaching heights of five to six metres in La Coruña and Lugo provinces, Galicia.

Snowfall should remain above 8-900 metres and be mostly confined to northern parts of the country.

aemet.jpg

©Aemet

