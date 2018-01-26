Spain

Robert De Niro opening new luxury resort in Spain

By Friday, 26 January 2018 10:28 0
ROBERT DE NIRO: Opening new adults-only resort in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol ROBERT DE NIRO: Opening new adults-only resort in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol Shutterstock / Nobu Hotel Marbella

HOLYWOOD actor and movie producer Robert de Niro and professional chef Nobu Matsuhisa are expanding their hotel empire with a new adults-only resort in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The Nobu Hotel Marbella boasts direct access to a picture-perfect beach while there'll be plenty of bars and restaurants to choose from around the vibrant Plaza.

All of the rooms and suites boast their own private terrace and ensuite marble bathrooms with rainfall showers.

Spa aficionados are sure to love the soothing and tranquil space of the Six Senses Spa that ‘combines the very essence of their philosophy with local Spanish charm and influence’.

The hotel will also offer its guests private VIP access to club La Suite, which has its own private outdoor terrace for moonlight nights out.

Nobu Hotels attract a sophisticated clientele and are a magnet for A-listers – including models, celebrities, musicians, politicians and business leaders.

Tags
« Met Office warns of rain in Spain and massive ‘cold drop’ Exciled former Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland, 69, dies in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.