Best hostel in Spain revealed in ‘Hoscars’ awards

By Thursday, 25 January 2018 09:55 0
BEST HOSTEL IN SPAIN: Sungate One Madrid BEST HOSTEL IN SPAIN: Sungate One Madrid Hostelworld

A HOSTEL in the heart of Madrid has been named as Spain’s top pick with travellers and prices start from a bargain €25 a night.

Sungate One has earned outstanding reviews and a 9.8/10 ‘superb’ rating on the Hostelworld website from those who have stayed there.

This backpacker base is in the heart of the city, in the Centro neighbourhood, next to the historical, night party and shopping areas. And just seconds away from main squares and most important city attractions.

Guests have complimented its ‘cosiness and central location’ - and loved its communal dinners each night.

Travellers have rated the staff as ‘superb’ and cleanliness ‘fantastic’.

Prices start from a bargain €25 a night for a bed in a mixed or female dorm and double rooms are also available.

