Knock, Knock who’s there? Ryanair!

IRISH low-cost airline Ryanair has launched new, twice-weekly summer route to a holiday hotspot in Spain.

The carrier is offering flights from Knock in County Mayo, Ireland to Girona in Cataluña, Spain, as part of its peak summer 2018 schedule, which will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June to August.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said, “To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from Ireland to Europe from just €9.99 for travel until June, which are available for booking until Wednesday (24 Jan).

"Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

In 2016, 735,869 passengers used Ireland West Airport Knock, making it the fourth busiest in the Republic of Ireland after Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

It was announced in November 2017 that would €15 million would be invested in improving and upgrading the airport in 2018 and 2019, to coincide with strong passenger growth. These plans include upgrading of car parks, passenger facilities, the terminal and resurfacing of the runway.