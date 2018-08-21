Young holidaymaker falls to his death from twelfth-floor balcony in Spain

MALLORCA'S PLAYA DE PALMA: And (inset) the hotel where the young tourist was reportedly staying

A TOURIST has died after plunging from the twelfth-floor balcony of his hotel in Spain.

Emergency services in Mallorca received a call that a young man had fallen 'from a great height' in Playa de Palma.

Despite a rapid response, paramedics were unable to save the man’s life.

The tourist is believed to be German and was, according to some Spanish media reports, seen doing ‘pull-ups’ in the moments before his fall.

National Police officers have opened a full investigation into the circumstances of the fall.

Another balcony-related accident had been reported just hours before in Palma Nova.

An 18-year-old French girl fell from a third-floor balcony.

She was rushed to the Son Espases hospital, in Palma and remains in a critical condition.