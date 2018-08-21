Young holidaymaker falls to his death from twelfth-floor balcony in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A TOURIST has died after plunging from the twelfth-floor balcony of his hotel in Spain.
Emergency services in Mallorca received a call that a young man had fallen 'from a great height' in Playa de Palma.
Despite a rapid response, paramedics were unable to save the man’s life.
The tourist is believed to be German and was, according to some Spanish media reports, seen doing ‘pull-ups’ in the moments before his fall.
National Police officers have opened a full investigation into the circumstances of the fall.
Another balcony-related accident had been reported just hours before in Palma Nova.
An 18-year-old French girl fell from a third-floor balcony.
She was rushed to the Son Espases hospital, in Palma and remains in a critical condition.
Comments (0)