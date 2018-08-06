Cycling star Ullrich in Palma clash with Inglorious Bastards star Schweiger

DISGRACED cycling star Jan Ullrich has spent the night in a Mallorcan cell after allegedly threatening a German film maker.

The former Tour de France champion, who admitted to blood doping in 2013, ended up in trouble with the law when he allegedly jumped a fence to ‘gatecrash’ a party being held by actor Til Schweiger.

He is alleged to have started berating guests before picking up a broom and threatening a friend of the filmstar.

Ullrich and Schweiger became close friends as next door neighbours in Palma, but it remains to be seen if they will continue to be so after the incident.

Before making a court appearance, the cyclist was taken to hospital for blood tests to see if he could use narcotics usage as an attenuating circumstance in any subsequent court case.

A judge has released Ullrich and ordered him to approach no more than 50 metres to Schweiger, who had a starring role in Inglorious Bastards. Ullrich has also been banned from communicating with his neighbour by phone, internet or social media.

This is not the first run-in with the law Ullrich has suffered. A Swiss court last year gave him a 21-month suspended prison sentence for drink driving resulting in an accident.

He subsequently moved to Mallorca where he has been leading bike tours for tourists.