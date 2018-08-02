PROPELLER TERROR: Tourists have their limbs 'sliced off' in horrific boat accident

A YOUNG man has lost his arm after it was chopped off by a powerful launch’s propeller.

And his swimming companion has now had to have a leg amputated after it was severely lacerated in the same incident off El Trenc beach.

Doctors, hopeful that the arm could be saved, sent police divers into the water in a grim search for the limb.

But by the time it was found amongst seaweed on the seabed it was too late, the arm had been underwater too long.

The 20-year old German was diving with a companion when tragedy struck

It is thought the propeller of the launch sliced his arm off at the elbow, while his friend, aged 26 and also German, was severely injured.

Reports say that when the occupants of the launch realised they had hit the divers they stopped and pulled the victims aboard.

They were both rushed to hospital where their condition was described as grave at the time of going to press.

The divers were swimming about 300 metres from the shore in a sea lane dedicated to boats. It is unclear whether they were using marker buoys at the time.

SEARCH: Police divers hunted for severed arm Credit: Guardia Civil.