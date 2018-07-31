Mallorca

WATCH: Mallorca holidaymarker's reckless balcony dive into hotel swim pool

By Tom Thirkell Tuesday, 31 July 2018 15:33 1 comment
FINGERTIPS: The tourist scales the wall before his balcony leap FINGERTIPS: The tourist scales the wall before his balcony leap Twitter / ABC.es

SHOCKING video has emerged of a tourist staying on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca risking his life by 'balconing' from a hotel into the swimming pool.

Magaluf has measures in place to prevent this dangerous activity and fines are handed out to all those risking their own lives and potentially the safety of others. 

The young man, whose nationality and identity have not been disclosed, scaled the exterior wall of the Hotel Encant before his death-defying jump into the swimming pool below.

The holidaymaker was escorted from the hotel by the management and will most likely face a hefty fine for his exploits.  

 
Video credit: Abc.es /twitter 
  1. John McCann

Probably Danish. We have them and they are morons. !!

 
