Mallorca

Irish teen held on suspicion of sex assault in Mallorca

By Sunday, 29 July 2018 12:11 0
HOLIDAY NIGHTMARE: The suspect was arrested in Santa Ponsa. HOLIDAY NIGHTMARE: The suspect was arrested in Santa Ponsa. Shutterstock/Twitter

AN IRISH teenager has been held on suspicion of sexual assault in Mallorca.

The holidaymaker was arrested on a beach in the tourist town of Santa Ponsa.

Believed to be aged 18, he has already appeared in a court in island capital Palma, but it remains unclear if he has been freed on bail or remanded in custody having spent Thursday night behind bars.

It comes after the victim, described locally as a “foreign woman” reported the alleged attack to police.

She claims the young man forced himself on her while she was on a beach in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Detectives are now probing the case after taking a statement from the accused.

Tags
« WATCH: Grill restaurant in busy tourist resort in Spain goes up in flames
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.