Irish boy dies in hospital after hotel balcony fall in Mallorca, Spain

A 14-YEAR-OLD Irish boy who fell from a second-floor hotel balcony in Mallorca has died in hospital.

It has been reported that the boy’s mother was desperately holding onto him in an attempt to help him reach safety before he plunged around 20 feet.

The boy was rushed to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Palma after the incident at a four-star hotel in Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of the popular holiday island but he lost his fight for life earlier today.

Police are investigating the events leading up to the fall.