Mallorca

Irish boy dies in hospital after hotel balcony fall in Mallorca, Spain

By Thursday, 19 July 2018 22:57 0
MALLORCA BALCONY FALL DEATH: Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of holiday island MALLORCA BALCONY FALL DEATH: Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of holiday island Shutterstock

A 14-YEAR-OLD Irish boy who fell from a second-floor hotel balcony in Mallorca has died in hospital.

It has been reported that the boy’s mother was desperately holding onto him in an attempt to help him reach safety before he plunged around 20 feet.

The boy was rushed to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Palma after the incident at a four-star hotel in Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of the popular holiday island but he lost his fight for life earlier today.

Police are investigating the events leading up to the fall.

Tags
« 14-year-old Irish boy in critical condition after hotel balcony fall in Mallorca, Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.