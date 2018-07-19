14-year-old Irish boy in critical condition after hotel balcony fall in Mallorca, Spain

POLICE in Spain have confirmed that a young Irish boy is fighting for his life after falling from a second-floor hotel balcony in Mallorca.

It is not clear how the unnamed boy found himself clinging from the balcony but it has been reported that the boy’s mother was desperately holding onto him in an attempt to help him reach safety before he plunged around 20 feet.

The boy was rushed to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Palma after the incident at a four-star hotel in Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of the popular holiday island.

Earlier this week a British holidaymaker survived after plummeting seven floors from a balcony at another Mallorca hotel and landing on a car bonnet following an alleged row with his partner.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Balearic capital Palma in the wake of the incident.

He had reportedly been taking drugs and drinking alcohol before arguing with his girlfriend and plunging from their accommodation at the Hotel Porto Playa, Porto Cristo.