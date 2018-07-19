Mallorca

14-year-old Irish boy in critical condition after hotel balcony fall in Mallorca, Spain

By Thursday, 19 July 2018 07:20 0
MALLORCA BALCONY FALL: Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of holiday island MALLORCA BALCONY FALL: Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of holiday island Shutterstock

POLICE in Spain have confirmed that a young Irish boy is fighting for his life after falling from a second-floor hotel balcony in Mallorca.

It is not clear how the unnamed boy found himself clinging from the balcony but it has been reported that  the boy’s mother was desperately holding onto him in an attempt to help him reach safety before he plunged around 20 feet.

The boy was rushed to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Palma after the incident at a four-star hotel in Playa de Muro, Alcudia in the north-east of the popular holiday island.

Earlier this week a British holidaymaker survived after plummeting seven floors from a balcony at another Mallorca hotel and landing on a car bonnet following an alleged row with his partner.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Balearic capital Palma in the wake of the incident.

He had reportedly been taking drugs and drinking alcohol before arguing with his girlfriend and plunging from their accommodation at the Hotel Porto Playa, Porto Cristo.

Tags
« Brits rack up €11,000 luxury hotel bill using fake credit cards in Mallorca
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.