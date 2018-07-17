WATCH: Freak 'mini tsunami' hits Spanish holiday islands

A FREAK 'mini tsunami' has hit the holiday island hotspots of Mallorca and Menorca in Spain.

The meteotsunami caused a 5ft (1.5m) wave to hit the islands on Monday morning causing flooding to beachfront roads and restaurants.

Authorities and business owners now face a large clean-up operation during the peak holiday season.

Ciutadella, on the west coast of Menorca, and the port of Alcudia in the north of Mallorca were both affected on Monday.

Video footage posted on social media showed water rushing across roads and flooding seafront properties.

A meteotsunami - or rissaga - is triggered when there are rapid changes in barometric pressure following fast-moving weather events such as thunderstorms.

There were no reports of any injuries but a meteotsunami that struck Nagasaki Bay on March 31, 1979 achieved a maximum wave height of 5 metres and there were three fatalities. A three-metre wave that hit the Chicago waterfront in 1954 swept people off piers, drowning seven.