HIT AND RUN HORROR: Brit tourist mowed down in Magaluf

HOLIDAY NIGHTMARE: The incident took place near the Hotel Samos in Magaluf.

A BRITISH holidaymaker is battling for his life after being mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Mallorca.

Police have launched a manhunt in the wake of the incident, with the unnamed 34-year-old suffering a “traumatic brain injury” after a Renault Megane car ploughed into him, medics confirmed.

The victim’s girlfriend is believed to have witnessed the accident, which took place in the early hours of the morning near the four-star Hotel Samos in Magaluf.

It was also captured by CCTV cameras, according to local media reports.

The couple were staying at apartments in Port de Soller, around 40 kilometres from the party resort on the island’s northern coast.

An official from Calvia’s Local Police said: “Calvia local police have opened an investigation into a hit-and-run incident which happened on Saturday at 5.30am in Avinguda S’Olivera in Magaluf.

“The man run over is a 34-year-old tourist who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital with a serious traumatic brain injury.

“Witnesses say the car that hit him was a grey customised Renault Megane with tinted back windows.

“Police were alerted by a call to the emergency services and found the man lying on the road when they reached the scene.

“He was accompanied by his partner. The couple were holidaying on the island and were staying in Port de Soller.”