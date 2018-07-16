Mallorca

Brit survives seven-floor fall from Mallorca hotel after 'row with girlfriend'

By Monday, 16 July 2018 14:34 0
‘MIRACLE’ ESCAPE: The car broke the victim’s fall. ‘MIRACLE’ ESCAPE: The car broke the victim’s fall. Facebook

A BRITISH holidaymaker has survived after plummeting seven floors from a balcony at a Mallorca hotel and landing on a car bonnet following a row with his partner.

The unnamed victim, believed to be in his early 30s, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Balearic capital Palma in the wake of the dramatic incident.

He had reportedly been taking drugs and drinking alcohol before arguing with his girlfriend and plunging from their accommodation at the Hotel Porto Playa, Porto Cristo, in the early hours of the morning.

Medics said it is a “miracle” he survived after a parked BMW broke his fall, probably saving his life.

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the accident amid claims the hotel had “problems” with the couple 24 hours earlier.

It comes days after a British woman, 41, was seriously hurt after falling from a second-floor apartment in San Antonio, Ibiza.

No further details have been released since she was admitted to the Nuestra Señora del Rosario private hospital on the party island.

