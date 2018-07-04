Mallorca

Brit teenager SURVIVES horror balcony fall in Magaluf whilst celebrating England’s World Cup win over Colombia

By Wednesday, 04 July 2018 13:22 0
BALCONY PLUNGE: The 18-year-old fell from the fifth floor BALCONY PLUNGE: The 18-year-old fell from the fifth floor Google Maps & Cronica Balear

A BRITISH teenager has survived after plunging from the fifth floor of a Magaluf hotel whilst celebrating England’s World Cup win over Colombia.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after falling from the Flamboyan Caribe hotel where he had been partying with his friends and girlfriend.

A kebab shop worker called an ambulance after finding him lying outside the hotel.

According to reports he was in a “serious but conscious” condition when he was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca.

It is believed the young England fan fell at around 1.30am, just hours after England beat Colombia on penalties to earn their place in the quarter finals.

Thousands of British holidaymakers poured into bars at the Punta Ballena strip near the hotel to watch the game.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation in a bid to rule out foul play.

Two British people have already died in falls in Magaluf this year.

Tags
« Teenage tourist dies after plunging from Magaluf hotel window
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.