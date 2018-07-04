Brit teenager SURVIVES horror balcony fall in Magaluf whilst celebrating England’s World Cup win over Colombia

BALCONY PLUNGE: The 18-year-old fell from the fifth floor

A BRITISH teenager has survived after plunging from the fifth floor of a Magaluf hotel whilst celebrating England’s World Cup win over Colombia.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after falling from the Flamboyan Caribe hotel where he had been partying with his friends and girlfriend.

A kebab shop worker called an ambulance after finding him lying outside the hotel.

According to reports he was in a “serious but conscious” condition when he was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca.

It is believed the young England fan fell at around 1.30am, just hours after England beat Colombia on penalties to earn their place in the quarter finals.

Thousands of British holidaymakers poured into bars at the Punta Ballena strip near the hotel to watch the game.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation in a bid to rule out foul play.

Two British people have already died in falls in Magaluf this year.