Pickpockets allegedly targeting skinny dipping British holidaymakers in Mallorca

THIEVES in the holiday resort of Magaluf have been making off with the clothes and belongings of British tourists while they cavort on the beach at night.

Holidaymakers in the area popular with British travellers have returned to where they left their possessions after swimming nude or making love to find they have vanished, according to reports.

It comes as tourists have recently being slapped with fines for rowdy behaviour in Magaluf. Police there and in the neighbouring Palma Nova have stepped up night patrols on beaches and have also made a number of arrests.

The crackdown follows vows made by local politicians to clean up the area’s reputation. Magaluf is known for rowdy behaviour on the part of holidaying revellers.

Eight people have been arrested recently for having sex in public, with fines of around €226 dished out by authorities.

A total of 411 violations of bylaws passed in a bid to control rowdy behaviour were recorded by authorities in May, up from 66 at the same time last year.

The majority, 267 were handed down for illegal street selling and there were 34 recorded for ‘unauthorised massages’, 31 for drinking in the streets and 28 for drugs offences.